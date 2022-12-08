Four reasons Lawrence Ati-Zigi should be Black Stars number one

Black Stars goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Black Stars goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi is one of the few positives from Ghana's early exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Despite conceding seven goals in three games, the goalkeeper has been hailed by many for a stellar performance at the World Cup.



Ordinarily, Ati-Zigi is the third-choice goalkeeper for the Black Stars and only occupied the first slot at the tournament following Joseph Wollacott and Richard Ofori's injuries prior to the World Cup.



However, the St. Gallen goalkeeper made the statement that he is the best fit as the first choice for the Black Stars.



Best tournament performance by Ghanaian goalkeeper in the last decade



The St.Gallen man had a great tournament by a country mile by a Ghanaian goalkeeper in the last decade.



Mostly, outfield players take all the plaudit after the tournaments but Ati-Zigi has had mention regarding his top performance for the Black Stars after at the 2022 World Cup.

Richard Ofori couldn't live up to expectations during the 2019 AFCON, and Jospeh Wollacott was also criticized for poor performance at the 2021 AFCON.



Hence, Ati-Zigi after making a name for himself on the World stage moves to the top of the pecking order.



Good reflexes



Lawrence Ati-Zigi showed great reflexes to pull many outstanding saves during the tournament.



Good reflexes are one of the key attributes of a great goalkeeper, and Ati-Zigi exhibited.



Ball playing abilities

One of Ati-Zigi's qualities that were evident was his ball-playing abilities. He started and was involved in most of the team's build-up from the back.



He uses both feet well and does not crumble under pressure.



Maintaining his growth



After his steller performance, maintaining his spot as the first choice will aid his growth and build his confidence to become a reliable first choice.



