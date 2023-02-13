Four reasons behind Chris Hughton's appointment as Black Stars coach

Chris Hughton

The Ghana Football Association has finally appointed Chris Hughton to take over from Otto Addo as Black Stars coach.

The Black Stars have chalked up successive failures in two consecutive tournaments—both group-stage exits—and the GFA hopes to turn the fortunes of the team with Hughton's appointment.



Chris Hughton beat out competition from several coaches to land the job of steering the affairs of the Senior National Team.



But what informed GFA's decision to appoint the Irish-Ghanaian as the new Black Stars coach?



GhanaWeb put up four reasons why GFA appointed Chris Hughton.



Continuity

The Black Stars are currently in the middle of their transition, so a familiar face who was part of the foundation would fit in well with taking the rebuilding to the next level.



The aforementioned reason could be why the GFA settled on the appointment of Chris Hughton.



Experience



Chris Hughton has 30 years of coaching experience, beginning in 1993 with Tottenham Youth Team.



He has managed notable clubs like Tottenham, Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest, Norwich, and others.

Government/public pressure



The Ghana Football Association and the government reportedly had different choices for the vacant role.



The GFA reportedly preferred George Boateng to Hughton, while the government preferred Hughton.



Hughton was not only the government's favorite but also pleased the public.



Profile

Chris Hughton has had many notable successes in his 30-year coaching career, including qualifying Newcastle for the Premier League in 2009/10 and qualifying Brighton and Hove Albion for the Premier League in 2016/2017.



He has managed fairly top clubs like Tottenham, Newcastle United, and Brighton & Hove Albion, among others. His profile appears to be appealing, which puts him over the others.



