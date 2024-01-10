Four reasons why Black Stars will win 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Black Stars with President Akufo-Addo and Sports Minister

In his final farewell message to the Black Stars, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assured the Black Stars of the country’s support to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The stars head to Ivory Coast intending to break the trophyless jinx that has existed since 1982 when Ghana won its fourth and so far last title in Libya.



The performances of the team recently, particularly the loss and draw to Comoros and Namibia respectively have not intensified the doubts about the team’s ability to end the drought but there is some level of hope in the team.



As Ghana prepares to take on the rest of Africa, beginning Sunday, January 14, 2024, GhanaWeb highlights the five reasons that can swing the tide in the country’s favour.



Below are five reasons Ghana can win the 2023 AFCON



Fine blend of experience and youthfulness

Ghana go into the tournament with 27 players who balance out nicely when it comes to age and experience at the AFCON.



Of the 27 players who made the final cut, 14 have not tasted AFCON while 13 have enjoyed at least one AFCON.



In terms of age and experience, seven of the 27 players are 29 years or more which is enough experience for a title-winning team.



The players below the age of 29 who form the core of the team are also in good shape. Overall, there is a good blend of experience and youthfulness in the team.



Loads of goal among forwards

In Ghana’s group, Ghana has the most attackers with all nine forwards scoring 51 goals which is the second in the group.



The goals are spread out quite nicely among the forwards which makes for an interesting reading.



The Black Stars have goals in them and if Chris Hughton can unlock those goals, the team will smash and sweep aside opponents at the AFCON.



Desire to make amends



The last two AFCONs have been disastrous for Ghana. A round 16 and first-round exit at the 2019 and 2021 AFCONs means that Ghana has hardly tasted glory in the last two editions and the team will be bent on making amends.

A significant chunk of the players in the current team were part of the previous tournaments and will be out for redemption in Ivory Coast.



The Black Stars have the talent to cause upset in Ivory Coast and with the right mentality, desire and commitment, they should be able to win Ghana a fifth AFCON title.



Star Boy Kudus



Every team has its star around which play revolves and Kudus is at the point in his career where he is the face of the national team.



His supposed fitness issues may be a concern for Chris Hughton and Ghanaians but when the whistle goes in Ivory Coast, he will be expected to give a good account of himself and help Ghana succeed.

Luckily for Ghana, he is on a good run of form and has always excelled in national colors.



It is, therefore, a no-brainer that if Kudus is able to replicate his club form and all the other factors work in Ghana’s favor, they will do well.



EK