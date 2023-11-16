Four reasons why Ghana must beat Madagascar in World Cup qualifier

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton leads the Black Stars to face Madagascar in a game that possibly is the most important of his reign as Black Stars coach.

The game which opens Ghana’s quest for a fifth appearance at the World Cup holds much significance to Ghana and Chris Hughton due to some factors.



As part of GhanaWeb’s build-up to the game on Friday, November 16, 2023, GhanaWeb Sports Desk highlights four reasons that should serve to stimulate an incredible performance from the team.



Chris Hughton’s future



Following Ghana’s poor performance in the 2-0 and 4-0 defeat to Mexico and United States of America in October, Chris Hughton’s future has been up in the air.



Reports indicate that the FA are determined to axe him from the job as they believe he will not be able to lead the 2026 World Cup.

This game presents a chance for Chris Hughton to get his Black Stars career back on track with a win.



A win will calm nerves within the corridors of government of the FA.



Need for Ghana to start strongly



A strong start for the Black Stars is needed to the momentum behind the team and put them on a path to great glory.



To be able to qualify for the World Cup which will be held in the US, Mexico, and Canada, Ghana will have to pick up all home points and a strong start against Madagascar will set them on that path.

A strong start will also send the message to Ghana’s opponents that the stars are ready to make a fifth appearance at the global football festival.



Need to get Ghanaians behind them



The poor performances recently have heightened the existing apathy of Ghanaians towards the team and there will be no better way to get Ghanaians back behind them than a good win in Kumasi.



Kumasi football lovers have been faithful to the Black Stars and a winning start will give them reasons to turn out massively for the next round of home matches.



AFCON preparations

The 2023 AFCON is set for January and February 2024 and this is the last international break before the tournament starts.



Every game between now and then is a preparatory match for the Black Stars and a measure of their readiness to end Ghana’s over-40-year-old trophy drought.



A win on Friday and on November 20 against Comoros will signify readiness for the competition.



