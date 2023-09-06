Four things Chris Hughton must do to give Ghana victory over Central African Republic

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton

The Baba Yara Stadium, the conventional home of Ghana football comes alive once again on Thursday, September 7 2023 when the Black Stars engage the less-fancied Central African Republic in the final game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

A win or draw confirms Ghana’s place in the tournament which will be held in Ghana’s western neighbour Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024.



The thought of Ghana possibly missing out on the continental showpiece is something that no one wants to entertain so it is expected that Chris Hughton and his charges will go all out at the Baba Yara Stadium to at least get a draw and book one of the available spots for the tournament.



Ahead of the game, GhanaWeb highlights four things, Chris Hughton must do to get a comfortable win over C.A.R.



Bench Dede Ayew



The inclusion of the skipper in the 25-man squad has drawn criticism from a section of the public and it is understandable as Dede Ayew is currently without a club.

However, his fans including Chris Hughton will justify his call-up by explaining that his experience and leadership are needed for a game of such magnitude.



Be that as it may, Dede is in the squad and has been training with the team since Tuesday but it will be prudent for him to start from the match.



Dede who is currently without a club may lack match fitness and in a match where Ghana needs to start explosively, it will be wise for Chris Hughton to start him from the bench.



Leverage on the pacey winger



Every football team has its core strength and it is no secret that the major strength of the current Black Stars team is the array of wingers available to coach Chris Hughton.

Coach Chris Hughton has in in his camp some of the fastest wingers in global football including Osman Bukari and Ernest Nuamah.



It will therefore make tactical sense for Ghana to focus on using its winger to penetrate the C.A.R team who will most likely adopt a more defensive approach.



Start Baba Rahman



Baba Rahman has been scapegoated recently as the unpopularity of the Black Stars continues. However, it is no secret when fit and firing as he is doing now in Greece, he is Ghana’s best left back.



Baba Rahman should be picked ahead of Gideon Mensah for his attacking prowess.

Build attacking quickly



A major flaw of the Black Stars in the last few years, particularly under Chris Hughton is the slow-paced and lethargic build-up.



The team has largely been unimpressive and unable to inspire excitement but in a game when a win is imperative, the Black Stars must start the game on a strong note.



Building up the attack with life and speed will allow the wingers and striker to get pockets of spaces behind the CAR and hit them with goal-scoring chances.



This can be done by constantly getting the ball to the wingers who have the pace to stretch the CAR defense and make them commit.

