France football star Paul Pogba banned for four years

French international Paul Pogba has been handed a four-year ban from football after being found guilty of doping, a report by GoalItalia confirms.

The Juventus midfielder got suspended in September 2023 after failing a drug test on matchday one of the Italian Serie A.



According to Corriere dello Sport and Sport Mediaset, the player tested positive for testosterone after Juventus' opening game of the season against Udinese on August 20.



Pogba was facing a minimum two-year ban and a potential four-year ban if the tribunal proved that there was an intentional intake of the alleged substance found in his test.

Following the National Anti-Doping Tribunal investigations, the player will now serve a four-year ban until 2028.



The former Manchester United man will be 34 years old by the time the ban is over, and it is currently unclear whether he will return to continue his career.



