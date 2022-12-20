1
France legend Marcel Desailly opens up about his meeting with Stonebwoy in Qatar

Tue, 20 Dec 2022 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former France defender, Marcel Desailly has spoken about his encounter with Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artist Stonebwoy in Qatar.

The multiple-award winning artist was in Doha for the FIFA Fan Festival last Friday, where he performed alongside top musicians from other countries.

Stonebwoy thrilled fans at the tournament which ended over the weekend, with Argentina emerging as champions.

Desailly, who has been in Qatar as a legend of the game, met the singer at the festival and expressed delight in seeing him.

“Nice to see my Bro in Doha promoting Ghana music,” the retired footballer wrote on his Instagram page.

Desailly was born in Ghana but chose to represent France at international stage, winning the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

He enjoyed a successful career in Europe, playing for Marseille, AC Milan and Chelsea.

