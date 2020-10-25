Francis Abu snatches late equalizer for Nordjaelland in Danish top-flight clash

Ghana international Francis Abu

Ghana international Francis, Abu came off the bench to score the equalizer for Nordsjalland in their 1-1 draw at AC Horsens on Sunday, October, 25 in the Danish Super Liga.

The 19-year-old replaced countryman Isaac Atanga in the 71st minute at the Casa Arena Horsens.



Abu fired in the leveler on 88 minutes when all thought the home team had bagged the points.

AC Horsens had taken the lead in the 16th minute through Hallur Hansson.



Nordsjaelland also had Ghana international Kamal-Deen Sulemana in the starting line-up.