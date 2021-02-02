Francis Afriyie joins Egyptian top-flight side Ghazel el Mahalla

Tue, 2 Feb 2021 Source: Happy 98.9FM
Ghana international Francis Afriyie has joined Egyptian top-flight side Ghazel el Mahalla on a short-term deal.
The former Bechem United striker joins the club as a free agent after parting ways with Botswana league side, Township Rollers after the expiration of his contract.
He has signed a six months’ contract with the Egyptian side and will undergo medicals on Wednesday.
Francis Afriyie has had stint with Serbian side Vojvodina, Mexican side Murcielagos, Gor Mahia and then Township Rollers.
He is yet to play for the Black Stars.
Source: Happy 98.9FM
Related Articles:
- Teenage striker Kwadwo Baah agrees to sign for Manchester City at end of season
- Dennis Dowouna apologises to Skenderbeu fans after heavy defeat in Albania
- Abdul Basit included in Esperance Champions League squad
- Osman Haqi joins Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor from Okyeman Planners
- Callum Hudson-Odoi praised after excelling in new role under new manager Tuchel
- Read all related articles