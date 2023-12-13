Francis Akwafo names Hearts of Oak’s Kelvin Osei Asibey as best defender in GPL

Kelvin Osei Asibey

Former Asante Kotoko winger Francis Akwafo has named Kelvin Osei Asibey, who plies his trade for Hearts of Oak as the best defender so far this season.

The former Eleven Wonders marksman has established himself as key member of the Hearts of Oak team. The defender has become an instant hit for the Ghanaian giants despite the club’s poor start to the season.



Osei Asibey dominated the headlines at the weekend when Hearts of Oak succumbed to a 3-2 defeat against Asante Kotoko in week 14 of the Ghana Premier League.



However, Akwafo, who was in attendance during the Super Clash at the Baba Yara Stadium has revealed admiration for the Hearts of Oak marksman, naming him as the best defender in the Ghanaian top-flight so far this season.

“I have followed the league and I can confidently say Kelvin Osei Asibey is currently the best defender in the Ghana Premier League. He is a great player. He was on top against Kotoko. He committed a blunder, yet he stayed compact throughout the game. He is a good player and I believe he could have won the Man of the Match if Hearts of Oak had won the game” he told Kessben FM monitored by Footballghana.com.



