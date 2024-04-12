Francis Amartey bags assist in Ayr United's draw against Greenock Morton

Ghanaian attacker Francis Amartey

English-born Ghanaian attacker Francis Amartey made a significant impact in Ayr United's 1-1 draw against Greenock Morton in the Scottish Championship.

The versatile attacker, who started the game at Somerset Park, played a crucial role in Ayr United's equalizer, providing a precise assist for Anton Dowds' header in the 45th minute.



The match began with Greenock Morton taking the lead in the 21st minute through a header from Kirk Broadfoot, assisted by Michael Garrity. However, Amartey's assist helped Ayr United level the score before halftime. The Ghanaian attacker was substituted in the 72nd minute.

With this result, Ayr United moved four points clear of the Scottish Championship relegation play-off spot.



Ayr United is now just two points behind sixth-placed Greenock Morton, setting the stage for an exciting finish to the campaign.