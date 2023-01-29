0
Menu
Sports

Francis Amuzu could win Golden Boot one day - Anderlecht head coach Brian Riemer

Francis Amuzu Francis Amuzu

Sun, 29 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Anderlecht head coach Brian Riemer has stated that winger Francis Amuzu can win the Golden Boot one day.

Coach Brian Riemer attended Wednesday's Golden Boot gala on behalf of Anderlecht. He spoke briefly to the press upon his arrival.

Coach Riemer was asked which Anderlecht player could win the Golden Boot in the future.  "Francis Amuzu," he answered.

"He has fanstatic qualities, but at the moment he has some problems with his finishing. If he progresses in that area, he could become a candidate to win,"

At the Golden Boot gala Mignolet collected 684 points to win his first Belgian Golden Boot, ahead of Casper Nielsen, his team-mate at Brugge, who was second with 233 points. Racing Genk’s Mike Trésor (163 points) was third, Union captain Teddy Teuma (127), fourth, and Deniz Undav (112), fifth.

Mignolet also received the Goalkeeper of the Year award, for the fourth year in a row.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cletus Avoka apologizes to Ato Forson
Haruna Iddrisu’s removal is a punishment – Former NABCO boss
Minority leadership: Afia Pokuaa runs the rule
Spio Garbrah slams NDC supporters opposed to Haruna Iddrisu’s removal
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Stan Dogbe takes on Ben Ephson
I’ll represent our collective goals as new Minority Leader – Ato Forson
NDC reshuffle: Irate NDC youth beat up Deputy General Secretary
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
Related Articles: