Francis Amuzu grabs an assist to help Anderlecht beat St. Truidense 3-1

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Ghana international, Francis Amuzu was in action for RSC Anderlecht on Sunday, February 12, 2023, and put up a starring performance to help the side defeat St. Truidense 3-1 in the Belgian Pro League.

The talented youngster started for his team in the home match against the Week 25 opponent of the Belgian top-flight league.



Just six minutes into the first half, Benito Raman scored to give RSC Anderlecht a deserved lead.



While St. Truidense would attempt to equalize to get back into the match, the team failed to find the back of the net.



In the second half, the contest got more exciting and produced three goals.

Francis Amuzu led his team to an impressive showing and assisted Islam Slimani to score the second goal for RSC Anderlecht in the 81st minute.



Two minutes later, Anders Dreyer also got his name on the scoresheet to make it 3-0 for the home team.



In the final minutes of the game, Giani Bruno scored the only consolation goal for St. Truidense as the team succumbed to the 3-1 win at full time.