Francis Amuzu scores in Anderlecht’s stalemate against KRC Genk in Belgium

Belgium-born Ghanaian forward Francis Amuzu was on target for Anderlecht when they shared the spoils with KRC Genk in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League.

Amuzu made substitute appearance in his outfit away draw game against Genk and made his presence felt in the encounter.



The 24-year-old was introduced in the 70th minute before going on to open the scoring for Anderlecht in the highly competitive game on Sunday. The forward needed just a minute to announce his presence in the game.



Anderlecht seems to have secured a vital victory at away but Nigerian international Toluwalase Arokodare scored in additional minute of the game to earn a point for Genk.

Compatriots, Joseph Paintsil and Christopher Baah Bonsu were in action for Genk as they shared the spoils with Anderlecht.



Painstil started and lasted 82 minutes whiles saw red after just 15 minutes into the game.