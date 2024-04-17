Francis Amuzu urges Anderlecht to stay focused after victory over USG

Francis Amuzu

Francis Amuzu, the Ghanaian-born Belgian winger, shone brightly as he propelled Anderlecht to a thrilling 2-1 victory against Union St.Gilloise in the Belgian First Division.

Francis Amuzu scored the winning goal in Anderlecht's victory against Union St.Gilloise on Sunday at the Lotto Park.



Anderlecht took the lead in the 11th minute through Kasper Dolberg's left-footed shot from the left side of the six-yard box.



The game took a turn in the 64th minute when Zeno Debast received a second yellow card for a bad foul, leaving Anderlecht with 10 men. Union St.Gilloise capitalized on the numerical advantage and equalized through Cameron Puertas' penalty in the 67th minute.

Reflecting on the win, Amuzu emphasized the importance of humility and hard work, urging his team to remain focused. "We have to keep our feet on the ground," he said.



While the victory bolsters Anderlecht's position in the title race, Amuzu cautioned against complacency, advocating for a measured approach.



"This victory provides a boost in the title race, but we must not start floating. We have to keep looking at it match by match. Step by step," he affirmed.