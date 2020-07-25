Sports News

Francis Narh scores to help Slavia Mozyr earn draw against Brest

Ghanaian international Francis Narh

Ghanaian international Francis Narh scored yesterday to help Slavia Mozyr play a 3-3 drawn game against FC Ruh Brest in the Belarusian Vysshaya League.

The former Ghana U-20 star has been impressive for his club since the campaign started and earned another starting role when they visited the Yunost Stadium today.



After a slow start by the team from Slavia, FC Ruh Brest managed to take the lead on the 25th-minute courtesy a strike from Denis Grechikho. Though both teams created a few opportunities after that, there were no other goals as they went into the break.



Four minutes after the break, Artem Kontsevoy scored to double the lead for the home team.

Now trailing and in danger of suffering defeat, Slavia Mozyr upped their game and managed to score through Francis Narh on the 69th minute to reduce the deficit.



Though FC Ruh Brest will take a 3-1 lead on the 77th minute after Oleg Nikiforenko also scored, two late goals from Vladislav Malkevich and Maksym Slyusar ensure that Slavia Mozyr earned a vital away point on the back of a 3-3 draw.

