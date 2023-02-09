0
Francis Oti Akenteng officially join Bechem United as the Technical Director

Thu, 9 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League side, Behcem United have officially unveiled veteran coach, Francis Oti Akenteng as the club's Technical Director.

The former Ghana Football Association Technical Director was unveiled on Thursday, February 9, 2023, as the newest addition to the Bechem United family in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.

Oti Akenteng, aside his role as the Technical Director of Bechem United, will also handle the youth team as the head coach.

"He will have the overall leadership and responsibility for operations and strategy across all football functions, seen firing the strong foundations already in place mainly the club's academy," part of the statement sighted by GhanaWeb Sports read.

Coach Francis Oti Akenteng takes up the role at the Nana Fosu Gyabour Park after leaving his role as head coach of Division Two League side Asikem FC in 2022.

Oti Akenteng was appointed as the GFA Technical Director in 2009, a position he held until his contract ended in 2020.

He now joins Bechem United who are 5th on the 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League table with 26 points after 16 games.



