Francis Totti Laryea offers crucial advise to Ghanaian clubs, coaching about pre-season training

Leading Ghanaian fitness trainer, Francis Totti Laryea has offered insightful tips to Ghanaian and African clubs on how to carry out their pre-season training sessions.

Totti Laryea, on Mass TV disclosed his expert observation that clubs in the country tend to misunderstand the concept of pre-season.



This lack of appreciation for the pre-season concept often manifests in how clubs plan their training sessions and football matches during that season.



He has thus advised coaches of football clubs to be strategic with the plans for pre-season training.



He encouraged the coaches to tailor their pre-season routines in a way that ensures that by the time the main season will kick off, the players will be physically fit and ready for action.

Totti Laryea who is the CEO of Train Like A Pro GH also offered his opinion on the exit of the Black Meteors from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Totti Laryea noted that selfishness and the hunt for personal glory undid the Ghana team in Morocco.



According to him, most of the players who determined to impress scouts and potential teams instead of playing in the collective interest of the team.



He also noted that some of the players lacked the fitness and sharpness required for top-level football.