Sports News

Frank Acheampong hopes to avoid relegation play-offs with Tianjin Teda

Frank Acheampong

Ghana winger Frank Acheampong hopes his side can escape the relegation play-offs after losing to Teda Wuhan Zall by 2-1 in the Chinese Super League.

Teda is without a win after the first round of the Chinese Super League with one draw and six defeats.



Acheampong who plays for CSL side Tianjin Teda returned from injury to provide an assist in the game as Teda Wuhan Zall fought from behind to beat his side 2-1.



Acheampong set up the Brazilian for the opener in the 14th minute.



Wuhan Zall scored the equalizer in the 65th minute through Jean Evrard Kouassi from the spot-kick.

Wuhan Zall got the match-winner from a corner kick which many Teda players and officials argued for a goal kick.



“We are not happy with our performance in the first round but it must be admitted that we have had issues with injuries. It is good that I’m about 60% fit now and Jonathan has also recovered. We’re certain the second round will be better so we avoid relegation playoffs in this specially arranged league season” Acheampong told the media after the game.



Tianjin Teda will take on leaders Shanghai SIPG in their next game on Monday.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.