Frank Acheampong misses penalty as Tianjin Teda suffer heavy defeat

Ghanaian International, Frank Acheampong

Ghana international, Frank Acheampong missed a penalty on Monday as his Tianjin Teda club suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Shanghai SIPG in the Chinese Super Lig.

In what was a Matchday 8 fixture played at the Suzhou Sports Center, Tianjin Teda played as the guest side and hoped to pick up the first win in the ongoing season.



Unfortunately, the home team had too much firepower as they dominated with the numerous individual quality players in their team.



Odil Akhmedov opened the scoring for Shanghai SIPG on the 29th minute before Hulk added a second on the 45th minute.

In added time, Tianjin Teda was given a chance to half the deficit when they were awarded a penalty kick. Frank Acheampong stepped up but his Jorginho-esque effort was saved by goalkeeper Junling Yan.



In the second half, 2 more goals from Marko Arnautovic and Oscar took the game beyond the reach of the visitors before later on Honglue Zhao grabbed a consolation goal for Tianjin Teda.



Check out Frank Acheampong’s poorly-taken spot-kick in the video below:

