Frank Acheampong on target in Tianjin Teda’s draw with Jiangsu Suning

Ghanaian forward Frank Acheampong

Ghanaian forward Frank Acheampong scored the only goal for Tianjin Teda as they drew with Mubarak Wakaso’s Jiangsu Suning in the first leg of the Chinese Cup semi-final.

The former Anderlecht man scored the game’s opening goal in the second half after a goalless first 45 minutes on the 50th minute to put the visitors 1-0 up.



Tianjin were in control of the match at the beginning of the second half and looked the side that were more likely to score again but failed to capitalize on their chances.

Seventeen minutes to the end of the game, defender, Yang Liu scored at the wrong end of the pitch as his own goal leveled matters for the hosts to make it 1-1.



The first leg of the Chinese Cup semi-final ended 1-1 and the two teams will meet again on the 12th of December for the second leg and both will be hoping to secure a place in the final.