Frank Acheampong powers Tianjin Teda to victory with his brace against Dalian Pro

Ghana winger Frank Acheampong scored a brace to propel Tianjin Teda to a 2-0 away win over Dalian Pro to put them in contention for a spot in the Chinese Super League.

The former Anderlecht star opened the scoring in the 12th minute in the first half.



Fellow compatriot Emmanuel Boateng scored the equalizer in the 15th minute but the goal was disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).



Frank Acheampong increased the lead for Tianjin Teda in the 42nd minute to see his side go into the break with a 2-0 lead.

The Black Stars player was later booked in the 49th minute.



Tianjin Teda head into the second leg with a two-goal advantage on Saturday 31 October 2020 at the Dalian Sports Center Stadium.