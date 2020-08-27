Sports News

Frank Acheampong provides assist on injury return but Teda suffers another defeat

New Tianjin Teda Captain Frank Acheampong returned from injury to provide an assist for another returnee Jonathon but their efforts not enough as Teda Wuhan Zall fought from behind to beat Teda 2-1. Teda thus end the first round without a win drawing 1 and suffering 6 defeats.

Acheampong set up the Brazilian for the opener in the 14th minute and held on to the lead until the 65th minute when Jean Evrard Kouassi cancelled the lead from the sport after being awarded a controversial spot kick. The game was characterized by controversies as he denied Teda what seem to be a clear penalty after Acheampong was brought down in the box. Wuhan Zall got the match winner from a corner kick which many Teda players and officials argued for a goal kick.



Teda have had a poor start to the season as they end the first round without a win but captain Frank Acheampong remains positive on the fortunes of the club. “We are not happy with our performance in the first round but it must be admitted that we have had issues with injuries. It is good that I’m about 60% fit now and Jonathan has also recovered. We’re certain the second round will be better so we avoid relegation play offs in this specially arranged league season” Acheampong said.

Tianjin Teda will take on leaders Shanghai SIPG in their next game on Monday 31st August, 2020.

