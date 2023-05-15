0
Menu
Sports

Frank Acheampong reacts to scoring brace in Shenzhen FC’s victory

Frank Acheampong 1589280378 38323 1 1 Ghana international Frank Acheampong

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Frank Acheampong has shared his excitement after scoring a brace to inspire his Shenzhen FC side to victory in the Chinese Super League on Saturday.

The former Black Stars winger was in stupendous form and was named Man of the Match after inspiring his side to a 2-1 win over Dalian Pro.

After the game, the winger took to social media to express his joy, scoring brace and winning the Man of the Match award.

“It’s a great feeling to score a brace in our 2:1 win against rivals Dalian Professional FC & also honoured to be voted as the “man of the match”.

“We look forward to accumulating more points in our subsequent games!” he tweeted.

Acheampong scored in the additional minutes of the first half to cancel out Cesar Lobi Manzoki’s early strike for the visitors as both teams went to recess with a goal apiece.

The former Anderlecht star left it late to score the winner in the final minute of the match.

Acheampong has now scored three goals in seven matches in the new Chinese Super League campaign.

The former Ghana youth international joined Shenzen in 2021 and has since been an integral member of the team.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Related Articles: