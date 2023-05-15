Frank Acheampong reacts to scoring brace in Shenzhen FC’s victory

Ghana international Frank Acheampong

Ghana international Frank Acheampong has shared his excitement after scoring a brace to inspire his Shenzhen FC side to victory in the Chinese Super League on Saturday.

The former Black Stars winger was in stupendous form and was named Man of the Match after inspiring his side to a 2-1 win over Dalian Pro.



After the game, the winger took to social media to express his joy, scoring brace and winning the Man of the Match award.



“It’s a great feeling to score a brace in our 2:1 win against rivals Dalian Professional FC & also honoured to be voted as the “man of the match”.



“We look forward to accumulating more points in our subsequent games!” he tweeted.

Acheampong scored in the additional minutes of the first half to cancel out Cesar Lobi Manzoki’s early strike for the visitors as both teams went to recess with a goal apiece.



The former Anderlecht star left it late to score the winner in the final minute of the match.



Acheampong has now scored three goals in seven matches in the new Chinese Super League campaign.



The former Ghana youth international joined Shenzen in 2021 and has since been an integral member of the team.