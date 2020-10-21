Frank Acheampong’s sterling performance saves Tianjin Teda from relegation

Ghana international Frank Acheampong

Ghanaian International, Frank Acheampong put up a sterling performance to keep Tianjin Teda in the Chinese Super Super League after holding Shenzhen Kaisa to a 1-1 drawn game, completing a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Teda who went into the game at Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre with a 2-0 advantage courtesy Acheampong’s brace in the first leg.



John Murray shot the home side into the lead in the 28th minute and Teda went to the break without a response.



Both teams came into the second half playing with a lot of intensity, as Kaisa fought for the second goal to cancel Teda’s 2-0 lead from the corresponding fixture.



Teda on the other hand was looking for the equalizer to further complicate things for the home side.



It took the exploits of Captain Frank Acheampong who was brought down not too far from the penalty box after taking on three defenders.

The free-kick by Odil Akhmedov was beautifully connected by Felix Bastians for the equalizer in the 75th minute.



Teda by this result beat relegation as they advance to the next stage of the playoffs and Shenzhen Kaisa suffering demotion.



Frank Acheampong after the game said: “I’m so happy we escaped relegation, I have had incredible seasons with Teda and if the team will be relegated, not at a time I’m the captain of this great club. I told my teammates we could do it and I’m glad we saved our dear club. The fans, management, and everyone is happy and we’re grateful to God”.



Tianjin Teda is now awaiting their opponents for the Semifinals of the playoffs.