Frank Acheampong scores, assists twice to inspire Shenzhen FC to 3-2 win over Meizhou Hakka

Frank Opoku Acheampong1.jpeg Frank Acheampong

Mon, 29 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian attacker Frank Acheampong showcased his brilliance as he propelled Shenzhen FC to a remarkable comeback victory over Meizhou Hakka in the Chinese Super League on Sunday.

Acheampong's individual brilliance and contributions led his team to triumph with a final score of 3-2 in their home match.

The former RSC Anderlecht player played a pivotal role in turning the tide of the game after his team fell behind by two goals. Chaosheng Yao opened the scoring for Meizhou Hakka in the eighth minute, followed by Ximing Pan's goal in the 32nd minute, both assisted by Weihui Rao.

The visitors held a comfortable 2-0 lead heading into halftime.

Acheampong injected hope into the home team's chances when he found the back of the net in the 74th minute with a splendid finish, reducing the deficit to 2-1 with sixteen minutes remaining on the clock.

Demonstrating his versatility, just two minutes later, he set up Yuan Zhang for the equalizing goal, igniting a grand finish to the thrilling encounter.

With four minutes left until the final whistle, Acheampong once again exhibited his playmaking abilities, assisting Yue Liu to score the decisive winning goal for Shenzhen FC. The team orchestrated an impressive turnaround, sealing the match with a 3-2 victory.

Throughout the 2023 season in China, the 29-year-old has four goals and two assists in just 10 matches.

