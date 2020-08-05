Sports News

Frank Acheampong set to make injury return against Beijing Gouan

Ghana international Frank Acheamong

Ghanaian winger, Frank Acheampong, will be available for selection ahead of Tianjin Teda game against Beijing Gouan on Thursday in the Chinese Super League.

The 26-year-old resumes training this week after sitting out of last weekend's game against Chongqing Lifan.



The game ended in a 2-2 draw at the Suzhou Sports Centre.



Acheampong was not fully fit when his side suffered a 3-1 defeat to Shanghai SIPG in the opening game of the season.

This will be his first game of the season for his side should he make the starting line up.



The former Anderlecht star has been one of the key players for the team and his return will be a major boost for his side as Tianjin Teda chases it first win of the season.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.