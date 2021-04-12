Frank Acheampong signs four-year deal with Chinese side Shenzhen FC

Ghana international Frank Acheampong

Black Stars winger Frank Acheampong has completed a move to "ambitious" Chinese Super League side Shenzhen FC.

He signed a four-year deal with the club after leaving Tianjin Teda at the expiration of his deal.



The 27-year-old agent Oliver Arthur told Ghanasoccernet.com that, “Many clubs were interested to sign Frank. Not only Chinese clubs, but we also had concrete offers from Europe and the Gulf region as well."

"Finally, Shenzhen turned out to present the most exciting project to Frank. He agreed on a 4-year deal because his ambitions and the club’s ambitions matched pretty well. Frank will try his best to build a legacy there such as he did in Tianjin,”



He joins compatriot Mubarak Wakaso at the same club.