Frank Acheampong visits Thomas Partey to celebrate Christmas in London

Ghanaian Duo, Frank Acheampong And Thomas Partey Ghanaian duo, Frank Acheampong and Thomas Partey

Mon, 26 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars winger, Frank Acheampong paid a visit to his Ghana teammate Thomas Partey in London to celebrate the Christmas festival.

The duo have been friends since their days in the Ghana national youth teams.

As part of Christmas day celebrations, Acheampong shared the moment with the Arsenal star wishing their fans the best of the period.

"Afehyiapa to u all …more blessings from above," wrote Acheampong on Twitter.

Acheampong currently plies his trade in China with Super League side Shenzen FC, where he has been a key figure for the club.

Meanwhile, Partey will return to action for Arsenal on Boxing day when the English Premier League returns after the World Cup break.

Acheampong is expected to be at the Emirates to watch his friend against West Ham.

Partey has been Mikel Arteta's main man at the centre of midfielder as Arsenal chase a first league title in 19 years.

