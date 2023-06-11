Frank Assinki: From working as a labourer in a brick factory to winning AFCON U-20 Championship

Frank Assinki

Every football player has a story to tell and Frank Kwabena Assinki’s case is not different from others.

The dream to climb up the highest echelon of global football started at a juvenile club called Monaco in Dansoman, a suburb of Accra.



He has had a bite at Blessed Assurance and Third World FC, all at the lower tier in a bid to shape his career.



He would run away from school to play football all in the name of passion for the sport.



One story that could have defined his life was when he had to work at a brick/block factory to raise money for food and transport fare before going to train.



He tells Radio Gold Sports of that harrowing tale.



“There were really tough moments because it got to a point I wanted to stop playing football. The reason being that, the time I was working I used to do a part time work before I go for training.

“I have a man called Brother Agyin Tetteh who had a block/brick factory where I used to go and help them cut blocks.” Frank Assinki told Radio Gold Sports.



Assinki played for now Division two side, Inter Allies before being transferred to Danish Super Liga club, HB Koge.



H ended up spending a loan stint at another Danish side, KFUM Roskilde in the second tier where he enjoyed more playing time.



He last played for UAE lower division club, Elite Falcons and is currently a free agent.



He was a mainstay in defence for Ghana’s U-20 AFCON glory in Mauritania in 2021.



