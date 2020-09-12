Sports News

Frank Assinki arrives in Denmark to begin HB Koge career

Frank Assinki had a breakthrough debut season for Allies in the 2020/21 truncated league

New HB Koge signing Frank Assinki has finally arrived safely in Denmark to begin life with his new side.

The centre back signed a four-year deal with the Danish side in July but had to endure travel delays due to border closures as part of measure to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.



The 18-year-old had a breakthrough debut season for Allies in the 2020/21 truncated league and became a starter in the first team.

He played 12 of the 14 games in the league with 11 as a starter, winning one MVP award.

