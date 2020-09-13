0
Sports News Sun, 13 Sep 2020

Frank Assinki arrives in Denmark to begin HB Koge career

Frank Assinki.jpeg Frank Assinki

New HB Koge signing Frank Assinki has finally arrived safely in Denmark to begin life with his new side.

The centre back signed a four-year deal with the Danish side in July but had to endure travel delays due to border closures as part of measure to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 18-year-old had a breakthrough debut season for Allies in the 2020/21 truncated league and became a starter in the first team.

He played 12 of the 14 games in the league with 11 as a starter, winning one MVP award.

Source: Ghana Guardian

