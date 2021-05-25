Frank Assinki is ready for the big stage, dreams of a Black Stars call-up

Ghana U20 defender Frank Assinki has said he is ready for the big stage, looking forward to a Black Stars invitation in near future.

Assinki was a delight during the Africa U20 Championship in Mauritania last March where he helped Ghana to clinch the ultimate at the end of the tournament.



The 19-year-old who was a pillar in defence for the Black Satellites has been touted as the next big thing in Ghana.



Football connoisseurs believe the lanky centre back is ripe to don the national team jersey.



In an exclusive interview with GHANAsoccernet.com, Assinki indicated his readiness for a Black Stars call-up.



"Each and every player will be glad and honoured to be called to the Black Stars but that depends on your performance. If I get the opportunity to play for the Black Stars, I will be so proud of myself. I am really ready for it," he said.



"At least joining at the bench will let me feel the atmosphere and learn from those who are there already."

Even though the highly-rated youngster is ready for a Black Stars invitation, he is not in a rush for it.



"I am not in any rush for a Black Stars invitation. I know there is time for everything."



Assinki is currently playing for Roskilde KFUM on loan from HB Koge where he joined in August 2020 from Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies FC.



He has made 7 appearances so far in the Danish third-tier since he joined Roskilde in February 2021 and has won one man of the match award in the process.



Watch Ghanaweb's exclusive interview with Frank Assinki



