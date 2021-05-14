Frank Assinki named in Ghana U23 squad for Japan Friendly

Frank Assinki, HB Koge defender

HB Koge defender Frank Assinki named in provisional Ghana U23 squad for two international friendly matches against Japan.

The squad will begin camping later this month to prepare for the friendly games against their Japanese counterparts in Tokyo on June 4 and June 8.



Coach Fabin on the other hand sees the game as an opportunity to assess players for Ghana’s upcoming International competitions including the African games in 2023.

This is the first phase of call ups to the U-23 team as Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin is expected to hand call ups to other players for subsequent assignments.



For Japan, the games will serve as test matches for the Olympic Games Football competition