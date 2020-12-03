Frank Kwame Agbavor receives badge to officiate Int’l beach volleyball matches

Ghana’s Frank Kwame Agbavor has gone going through series of training course since 2012.

Ghana’s Frank Kwame Agbavor has been awarded international beach volleyball referees badge after going through series of training course since 2012.

The Referee Training Program structure is focused on delivering programs with quality presenters/assessors, resources and professional development.



These training programs see a shift in the focus towards developing practical officiating skills and self-development and therefore better-trained officials to meet the demands of the game and Frank Kwame Agbavor has gone through and finally awarded the badge and he can now officiate in international beach volleyball games.



President of Ghana Volleyball and Beach Volleyball Association, Paul Atchoe played a major role after taken two referees from Ghana that is Frank Kwame Agbavor and Bright Agbreto to the international referee course and Frank now has been awarded the badge as an international beach volleyball referee.



According to Paul Atchoe he has been paying referees when they are travel to international competitions.

He pays 1,200 dollars to take international referee from somewhere to accompany his team so he decided to invest the money into Bright and Frank and sent them to Sudan to go and do the candidate course.



“In fact, you can imagine the level of excitement because it’s not easy at all, we went for the course in 2013 and 7yrs waiting for the confirmation and is not an easy thing to cope with”, he told Happy FM.



“I’m grateful to God because there’s no impossibility before him, with God all things are possible. I will like to take this opportunity to thank the volleyball referees especially referees commissioner Jerry Bodo and Paul Atchoe he did very well writing letters upon letters asking for match hosting and appointment because they have to appoint you before you go for a match and officiate and am very grateful to him”. He added