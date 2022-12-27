Frank Mbella meets former coach Dr. Prosper Ogum in Egypt

Franck Etouga Mbella and Dr. Prosper Ogum

Former Asante Kotoko striker Franck Etouga Mbella visited the Black Galaxies training camp in Egypt and met his former coach Dr. Prosper Ogum.

Mbella spoke to the Black Stars assistant coach and presented an Al Masry jersey with his name and squad number at the back to the gaffer.



Egyptian Premier League club, Al Masry completed the signing of striker Franck Etouga Mbella at the end of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



The Cameroonian attacker joined the Ghana Premier League club before the start of the 2021/22 league season.

He went on to become a star for Asante Kotoko and one of the most prolific goal-scorers during the Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



The striker was signed for a fee of $400,000. According to sources, Mbella signed a two-year contract and receives $25,000 as a monthly salary.



Franck Mbella Etouga scored 21 goals in the Ghana Premier League. Meanwhile, the Black Galaxies will play a friendly game against the national U20 team of Egypt, the Young Pharaohs at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.