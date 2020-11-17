Frank Quist, Ministry of Youth & Sports Chief Director dies

The late Frank Quist

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Frank Quist is dead, according to media reports.

Quist is reported to have passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, after battling with illness.



Reports indicate that he was pronounced dead at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra where he was on admission for a couple of days.

Official report of his death is yet to be released by the family nor the Ministry of Youth and Sports as well as Ghana Football Association.



Quist recently received items for fumigation of all Ghana Premier League centres from Tebel Ghana limited, a Ghanaian company which specialises in disinfection and fumigation.