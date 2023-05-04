Frank de Boer not surprised with Arsenal's interest in Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been catching the attention of Premier League club Arsenal, according to recent reports.

The Gunners are reportedly interested in the 22-year-old Ghanaian who's have a fantastic season, as well as Chelsea's Mason Mount, to bolster their midfield options for next season.



Former national coach of the Netherlands, Frank de Boer, who is familiar with Kudus' abilities, is not surprised by the potential interest from Arsenal. De Boer has been impressed with the Ghanaian midfielder's performances at Ajax this season.



In an interview, De Boer stated, "they are both top players. They would be good additions," as quoted by VoetbalPrimeur.



De Boer emphasized the importance of having a deep squad for the rigorous Premier League season, which includes 38 games, Champions League participation, and cup competitions.

"You play 38 games in the Premier League, you enter the Champions League and have two cup competitions," De Boer added.



"Then you really need all the players. Arsenal have had very few injuries this season, they almost always played with the same players. You could fill that in blindly.



"But that is not the case every season. If a few players drop out, you need adequate replacements if you want to participate in the top."