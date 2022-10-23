Fred Pappoe reveals why he won't contest GFA Presidency in 2023

Former GFA Vice President, Fred Pappoe

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice-President, Fred Pappoe has lifted the lid on why he won't be contesting for the presidency in 2023.

According to Pappoe, it is energy-sapping to campaign for the position of GFA president.



Pappoe, who contested and failed to win the top position in 2019 received only six votes out of a total of 124 and withdrew from the competition after the first round. Kurt Okraku eventually triumphed over his close competitor George Afriyie.



"No, I won’t contest. I don’t have the energy," Pappoe said to Joy Sports.



He added, "Of course, I must respect delegates, I must respect their views, I must respect their choices but what we should understand is that you cannot force somebody to choose and prioritize his parameters.



"Maybe, he will look at something more than what you expect him to look at. He may not necessarily look at track record; there are a whole lot of parameters people look out for."

"I think all elections in Ghana are monetized, sadly. You can hardly think of any elections in Ghana that are not monetized," Pappoe claimed.



"I am sure even in churches. All elections are monetized in one way or the other or materialized. If they don’t give you money, there might be some material exchange or some expectation of material or financial after or in case your candidacy succeeds."



