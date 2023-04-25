Freddy Adu announces retirement from football

Freddy Adu played for the USA

Former USA player of Ghanaian descent, Freddy Adu, has announced his retirement from football after an underwhelming football career.

Adu, who became the youngest player to sign a professional contract in the United States at the age of 14, has been inactive for the last two years.



Adu was initially reluctant to announce his retirement, but his former US national teammate Charlie Davies persuaded him to make it official during an interview on CBS.



“You're welcome to the retired world with me now. We walk together in the next light," Davies said.



Adu replied saying, “I’m technically not retired yet, but we can announce it now" but Davies convinced Edu into making his retirement official.

Adu stated that he plans to continue his involvement in football through coaching.



“Moving forward, I do love the coaching part. I didn’t think I would be in it, but I have been doing it for a while now," he said.



The 33-year-old also hopes to share his knowledge in football as a sports analyst.



