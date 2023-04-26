Freddy Adu names David Luiz as the biggest football star he nutmegged

Brazilian defender, David Luiz

Former United States player of Ghanaian descent, Freddy Adu has named David Luiz as the best player he ever nutmegged.

When asked on CBS the best player he ever nutmegged during his football career, Adu mentioned the Brazilian, recounting the experience as one of the fondest in his life.



“Best player I ever nutmegged is David Luiz. That was my first year at Benfica and it was nasty. I remember that clearly”, he said.



Freddy Adu and David Luiz crossed paths at Benfica where they were both tipped to reach the apex of global football.



Unfortunately for Adu who was once compared to the great Pele, his career took a nosedive after a move to Monaco and he never recovered.



Speaking on the same show, Adu admitted that moving to Monaco in 2007 was bad move that he never recovered from.

“The one decision that I made that I would have done differently is leaving Benfica after the first year that I was there and going on loan at Monaco. That was the one decision that started the snowball of me having to go from team to team on loan. It’s because I wasn’t patient enough to stay at Benfica.



“On the flip side of that, a guy like Di Maria who was with me at Benfica decided to stay. A new coach came in and played him, he balls out and ends up at Real Madrid. At Monaco, there was a power struggle between the coach and the president. The president wanted me really bad and the coach didn’t think I was ready I guess. I didn’t play a lot and after that, everything snowballed. I don’t blame anybody for that decision because It was my decision,” he said.



David Luiz, on the other hand went to have a successful career, winning the UEFA Champions League, Premier League and French League.



The Brazilian also won the FIFA Confederations Cup with the five-time world champions.



/KPE