Frederick Acheampong gets CAF Confederation Cup appointment

GFA Executive Council Member, Frederick Acheampong

Frederick Acheampong from Ghana has been handed the role of General Coordinator by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the TotalEnergies Confederation Cup game between Rivers United FC (Nigeria) and Young Africans (Tanzania).

The GFA Executive Council Member has been mandated to ensure the smooth organization and success of the match in Nigeria. His tasks also include team arrangements, stadium and training field preparation, match day operations, media and spectator services, and security.



The match is scheduled for Uyo-Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 14H00



Other officials for the game include:



Abongile Tom - Referee - South Africa



Ivanildo Meirelles de Oliveira Sanches Meirelles De Sanche Lopes -Assistant Referee II- Angola



Abelmiro Dos Reis Monte Negro - Assistant Referee II- Sao Tome E.Principe

Djindo Louis Houngnandende - Fourth Official - Benin



Awuye Yusuf Suleiman – Match Commissioner - Uganda



Brou Kouadio Parfait - Referee Assessor - Côte d’Ivoire



Humphrey Watenga Mandu - Security Officer - Uganda



Hamza El Fariq - Video Assistant Referee - Morocco



Adil Zourak - Assistant VAR - Morocco