Frederick Acheampong take appointed as chairman of Division One League Super Cup committee

Executive Council Member and Black Meteors Management Committee Chairman Frederick Acheampong has been appointed as the new chair of the Division One League Super Cup Organizing Committee as he takes over from Vice President Mark Addo who has been the Chairman of the Committee for the past two years.

The former AshantiGold SC Chief Executive Officer will be assisted by fellow Executive Council Member Samuel Anim Addo as Vice Chairman.



Other members of the committee include Devine Kyei – President of Division One League side Nations FC, Eugene Nobel – a member of the Division One League Board and Fred Tindan – the Greater Accra representative of Bibiani Gold Stars FC.



The Division One League Super Cup is an 8-club off-season competition for winners of each zone, second-placed teams in each zone, and two of the third-best-placed teams at the end of the season.

The competition was introduced to give clubs more games outside the League by adding to the limited number of games that are played in the course of the season.



The Executive Council introduced the competition following a meeting on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.



Skyy FC won the maiden edition in 2021/22 before Liberty Professionals beat Nsoatreman FC to win the second edition at Kyebi.