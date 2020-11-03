Frederick Moore - Pinto may come back

Coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto

Accra Hearts of Oak CEO Frederick Moore has confirmed the departure of recently-hired Portuguese coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto to his homeland but maintains the 46-year-old could well make a return to his job.

Pinto was named as the new technical trainer of the Phobians last month.



On Saturday, however, the former Saint George of Ethiopia coach left for Portugal - just eight days into his appointment - amid reports of having quit his job over unhappiness surrounding his working terms.



"It’s true the coach has gone back but a lot of what is going around on social media isn’t completely true,” Moore said on Kumasi FM.



“He’s gone back for a variety of reasons; the son and wife have contracted Covid-19 and he’s gone to see them, I’ve even had a chat with him this evening.



“I do not want to concentrate on Carlos Vaz Pinto. Any supporter's priority should be for us to win and not who’s in charge of the team.



“Pinto did not leave on bad terms and if everything goes on well he could come back but we are building an academy and needs a director of football and cannot wait if he’s not back in five or six weeks time. Accra Hearts of Oak is bigger than an individual and Pinto himself knows that.

“The noise of which coach leads the team isn’t helpful to the boys, they need to concentrate and win.”



Reports claim Pinto left the Phobians after failing to reach an agreement with the club's board about a prospective assistant.



Others speculated the Portuguese, who has also managed Angolan clubs Clube Recreativo da Caala and Recreativo de Libolo, was not in favour of Hearts head coach Edward Nii Odoom, who has been in charge of the club since last year.



The second most successful club in the history of the Ghana Premier League (GPL), Hearts is eyeing the 20th title in the coming season which kicks off on November 14.



The Phobians, winners of the Caf Champions League in 2000, will start their league campaign with a clash against Aduana Stars.