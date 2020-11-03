Frederick Moore is still Hearts of Oak’s MD – Opare Addo debunks rumor

Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore

The Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has debunked reports that the Managing Director of the club, Mr. Frederick Moore, will soon be replaced by Mr. Vincent Sowah Odotei.

Reports in the media space indicate that Mr. Vincent Sowah Odotei will be replacing Mr. Frederick Moore as Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak because the latter has secured a top role in a big firm in the UK hence his departure.



Reacting to this news report, Kwame Opare Addo has stated emphatically that the current MD is not going anywhere for Mr. Vincent Sowah Odotei to come and take over.



"It’s never true that Hon. Vincent Sowah Odotei is set to replace Frederick Moore as Managing Director,” he told Virgin Tv in an interview, quoted by Ghananewspage.

“I was in the office with Frederick Moore yesterday and we have not heard anything about that yet”.



“Frederick Moore is not leaving the club to the UK. It’s never true and there is nothing like that,” Opare Addo insisted.



Vincent Sowah Odotei is an experienced football administrator and the Member of Parliament of La Dadekotopon in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana