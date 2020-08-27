Sports News

Frederick Moore targets league title, Africa qualification with Hearts of Oak

MD of Accra Hearts of Oak, Mr. Frederick Moore

Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore has set his sights on winning the Ghana premier league title in order to secure a qualification to participate in the Africa inter club competition.

The rainbow boys have failed to win a major trophy since the 2008/2009 Ghana Premier League season.



The 19 times Ghana Premier League winners came close to winning the MTN FA Cup but were whipped by Asante Kotoko by 3:1 at the Tamale Stadium, courtesy Saddick Adams hat-trick



Before the annulment of the 2019/20 football season, the club was struggling to maintain their consistency in the campaign under coach Edward Nii Odoom.

In an interview with Kumasi based Pure FM, he stated that, “We want to make sure that we lift a trophy in Ghana and conquer Africa and that is our big goal”



“We need to be successful on the pitch because our core business is football and when we get to pitch, the question should be Hearts of Oak scored how many” he concluded.

