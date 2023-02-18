0
Menu
Sports

Frederick Opoku Yamoah joins US side Flower City Union from Inter Allies

FpLtTD8WAAYropM Yamoah in action for his club

Sat, 18 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Fredrick Yamoah Opoku has completed a move to join Flower City Union in the USA.

This has been confirmed by Ghanaian lower-tier club Inter Allies Football Club in an official statement.

“Ex-Allies forward Fredrick Opoku Yamoah has joined USA’s NISA side Flower City Union for the 2023 season.

“The deal is pending the National Independence Soccer Association and USSF approval,” a club statement from Inter Allies said on Friday.

It added, “He has had stints with Penn FC in the USA, HB Koge in Denmark and FK Bylis of the Albania Superliga.

“Opoku has also seen international action, competing for the Ghana National U20 Team in African Youth Championship qualifiers in 2016.”

The striker is hoping to help his new club in the 2023 football season of the USA to ensure they are able to reach their target.



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment
Refurbished presidential jet returns, equipped for long haul flights - Report
DDEP: Be careful - Nyaho-Tamakloe, Nunoo-Mensah 'fire' Ofori-Atta
Former IGP passes on
SP petitioned to investigate continued stay in office of 'retiree' GRA boss
3 cargo drivers transporting tomatoes, pepper shot at Bawku
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Sophia Akuffo promises 'more fire' on issues of national interest
Four reasons why Ken Ofori-Atta is still at post
Related Articles: