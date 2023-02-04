Free agent Ahmed Toure ready to play for Asante Kotoko for free

Ahmed Toure

Burkinabe striker Ahmed Simba Toure is ready to play for Asante Kotoko for free for impacting his career positively.

The 35-year-old established himself as a key cog to the Porcupine Warriors. Toure became a household name in the country due to his outstanding performance.



The enterprising forward had three stints with Kotoko, winning three Ghana Premier League titles. He featured for Kumasi-based club in 2007/08, 2011/12 and 2014 to 2016.



In an interview, Ahmed Toure said he is willing to play for the Porcupine Warrior even without money.

"I will host my testimonial game in Kumasi because of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, it is Asante Kotoko Sporting Club that has made me who I am today and I am forever grateful to them."



"I have trained very well so I am in a good shape and if today, Asante Kotoko calls me to even play for them for 6 months without money, I will do it." He said.



Meanwhile, CAF has ordered fellow Ghana Premier League side Medeama to pay an amount of GHC101,500 to Toure for breach of contract.