Free-agent Alex Asamoah is ready to play for a Division 3 club

Former Asante Kotoko SC striker, Alex Asamoah has opened his doors for any club that needs his services ahead of the start of the 2020/2021 Ghana football season.

The 34-year-old last played for Beninois outfit UPI-ONM FC but is now back in the country after ending his stay with the club.



Speaking to Pure FM, Alex Asamoah said that he is still fit and willing to sign for any club that needs his services.



"In terms of the player's salary, Benin is better than Ghana. My contract with UPI-ONM FC in Benin has expired so I am free to join any other club even a 3rd division club."

“I am fit to play for two hours and I don't care what people will say about my age”, the veteran forward said.



In the past, Alex Asamoah has played for top clubs including Asante Kotoko, Aduana Stars, as well as Ashanti Gold SC.