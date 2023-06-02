4
Free agent Andre Ayew receives multiple offers

Nottingham Forest V Brighton Amp Dede Ayew with his face down and two hands up

Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has reportedly received multiple of offers from clubs as he departs Nottingham Forest.

Ayew leaves Nottingham Forest after his short stint with the club. Nottingham Forest confirmed that Ayew's contract will expire at the end of June, marking the end of his time with the team.

Ayew, 33, is said to have received offers from clubs in England, France, Turkey, UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia and will have to weigh his option before making a decision.

The Ghana captain returned to Europe in January, joining Nottingham Forest on a six-month contract and played a role in helping the club avoid relegation.

During his time at Nottingham Forest, Ayew made 13 appearances, which also helped him reach the milestone of 100 appearances in the English top flight.

It is said Premier league newcomers Luton Town are eyeing a move for the Black Stars forward.

Club officials have recognised Ayew's wealth of experience and leadership qualities, viewing him as a player who could make a significant impact on their Premier League campaign.

